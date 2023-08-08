ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I ignored the calls for my dismissal because I want to serve Ghana – Ofori-Atta

Evans Annang

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that he is more focused on serving the people of Ghana.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

He said though he was a little fazed by the motion of censure for his dismissal by lawmakers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he stayed on the job for the love of the country.

Recommended articles

Speaking in an interview on GTV, Mr. Ofori-Atta said it was a duty for me to see through Ghana’s bailout plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“In the period of censure, in which Parliament then voted against it, but more importantly, you were in a situation where you were battered and broken. [But] you do not leave a ship at that time. And given the urgency of ensuring the IMF programme goes through, for me, it was a duty to serve, and there was no running away from it,” the Finance Minister said.

In 2022, the Finance Minister faced criticism as some New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators called for his ousting, attributing the nation’s economic challenges to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Democratic Congress also lodged a censure motion for his removal, citing factors like gross incompetence and conflict of interest.

Relatedly, in his mid-year budget to Parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta disclosed that the One District, One Factory policy has created over 160,000 jobs for Ghanaians.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta Pulse Ghana

He said as of June 2023, a total of 126 factories were operational in 58 districts across the country adding that job creations targeted the teeming unemployed youth in the country.

Ofori-Atta said "Mr. Speaker, in line with the government's unwavering commitment to industrialisation, the implementation of the flagship One District, One Factory (1D1F) Initiative is on course. As of June 2023, 126 factories were operational nationwide. Over 160,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created, especially for the youth who have been mobilised to establish agro-processing factories in 58 districts."

ADVERTISEMENT

The 1D1F program is a private sector-led initiative that seeks to create the necessary conducive environment for businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from government agencies, to establish factories and production units in the various districts in the country.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra to London road expedition: Team of 13 Ghanaians embarks on 10,000km road trip to UK

Accra-to-London-road-trip

Accra to London expedition: Group finally arrive in London after days en route

Bekwai-MCE-daughter

Daughter of Bekwai MCE found dead

The embattled Cecilia Dapaah.

Widow of late brother of Cecilia Dapaah to sue over alleged stolen $800,000 [AUDIO]