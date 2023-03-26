I intend to do work that will increase investment in Africa - Kamala Harris

Delivering her speech at the KIA, Veep Kamala Harris highlighted her devotion to holding dialogues that will strengthen and stimulate opportunities in various sectors of the continent.

In particular, on this visit, she stressed doing work that is steady on addressing climate issues and fostering good country ties.

"I intend to do work focused on boosting investment, facilitating growth, and creating opportunities touching various areas of economic empowerment of women and girls, empowerment of youth entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and supporting work done to increase food security and adaptation to the effects of the climate crisis."

