I intend to do work that will increase investment in Africa - Kamala Harris

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris in the company of second gentleman Douglass Emhoff and other US officials touched down in KIA.

Kamala-Harris-and-Akufo-Addo

Their arrival was met by Vice President Dr. Mahamoud Bawumia amid cheers and a traditional ensemble.

Delivering her speech at the KIA, Veep Kamala Harris highlighted her devotion to holding dialogues that will strengthen and stimulate opportunities in various sectors of the continent.

In particular, on this visit, she stressed doing work that is steady on addressing climate issues and fostering good country ties.

"I intend to do work focused on boosting investment, facilitating growth, and creating opportunities touching various areas of economic empowerment of women and girls, empowerment of youth entrepreneurship, digital inclusion, and supporting work done to increase food security and adaptation to the effects of the climate crisis."

She further hinted at holding talks with H.E. Akufo Addo, Dr. Bawumia, Mahama, and second lady Samira Bawumia to build on previous discussions to strengthen democracy and good governance.

Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
