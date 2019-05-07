He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the only one who can force him to reveal their whereabouts.

According to reports by Neat FM, he said in the spiritual realm, he knows the location of the missing girls.

"I know the whereabouts of the girls. If you dare me, just allow the President to call on me and ask me about their whereabouts and I will gladly tell him with the help of a police officer. Some things are not only papers and writing but spiritual," he said.

He added: "People always disregard men of God and always attack us and so I only urge Ghanaians to give us the chance in cases like this. I know this issue has to do with the work of the police, but I can help too unless I'm invited by Nana Addo."

He indicated that a police officer is capable of finding the whereabouts of the kidnapped girls but would not disclose it.

He said "I can tell you on authority that there is a police officer within the police service who is capable of helping to find where the girls are but I will not disclose his name. When this job is given to that police officer, he can do it with my help."

Ruth Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were reportedly kidnapped between August 2018 and January 2019.

The Police has so far managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, but have not been able to extract much from him.

In April, the Police CID boss at a press conference disclosed that they had discovered the whereabouts of the girls.

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the police was putting measures in place to hand them to their families.

However, nothing has since been heard after that press conference, with parents of the kidnapped girls still soliciting answers from the police.