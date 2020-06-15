He said quotes being attributed to him as a confirmation of positive cases of some members of Parliament are untrue.

News broke a few days ago that some people who have tested positive for the virus were still attending proceedings in the House and attending to parliamentary business.

The MP for Suame constituency is reported to have indicated that the infected persons included some journalists, MPs, staff.

Honourable Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

"I never said any MP has been infected . . . I didn't mention MPs or staff or journalists but just urged that those who are not picking calls of the doctors should corporate with the team," he debunked.

The Suame MP reiterated that claims that some MPs have been infected were not true.

"It's true that some MPs have been infected as they (minority) claim," Moreover, "it is the health history of someone so it cannot be put out without the person’s permission".

He has also disagreed with the call for parliament to shut down.