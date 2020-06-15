In an interview on Citi TV’s Upside Down show on Sunday, June 14, 2020, the legislator said it is not true that he doesn’t respect women.

“If you don’t respect women how would you have 22 kids,” he quizzed.

He also stated that he is against abortion. Mr. Agyapong says even if he gets drunk and he has sex with a prostitute he will take responsibility of fathering the child.

The NPP firebrand also revealed in the same interview how he made his first million dollars at age 36.

Watch Mr. Agyapong in the video below;