I never meant to disrespect you – Adwoa Safo pleads for forgiveness from NPP members

According to the former Minister for Gender and Children Affairs, her long absence from Parliament in 2022 should be forgiven.
The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has called on members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to forgive her.
In a video posted on Facebook, the lawmaker said she had no intention of disrespecting her constituents as well members of the governing party.
She explained that these emotions were fueled by the complex personal challenges she was facing in her private life.
“It was not my intention to disrespect you. There was a lot going on in my life and family. I’m using this medium to plead for your forgiveness in the name of God,” she said in the September 14 video.
She also apologized to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Parliamentary Leadership and the party hierarchy while extending a similar to party faithful, constituents and sympathisers as well.
Adwoa Safo’s absence from parliament was one of the most discussed topics in the country in 2022 which left the house and party divided. The discussion came on the back of her leaving the country in November 2021.
In one of the instances in October 2022, the Majority Leader clashed with the Speaker of Parliament over a decision to subject Adwoa Safo’s fate to vote.
On November 11, 2022, Adwoa Safo officially resumed her parliamentary duties following her return from the US.
In July last year, she was sacked by President Akufo-Addo as Gender Minister.
