I never said Dr. Bawumia disrespected me – Dep. Railways Minister clarifies

Mr Asante-Boateng clarified that his intention to support former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen was clear, and he criticised the media for distorting his statement.

According to the Deputy Railway Minister, the manner in which some members of the camp snubbed him during a campaign visit to constituencies in the Asante Akyem area leaves much to be desired.

During the campaign visit, the Deputy Minister said that “when Vice President Dr. Bawumia came to Asankare, we decided to go welcome him and some members of his team, none of them greeted me when I extended a hand.”

On the back of this, the Asante Akim South Constituency MP emphasised that his criticism was aimed at certain members of the team and not directed at the vice president himself.

He clarified that his relationship with Dr. Bawumia has been respectful and positive over the years.

“I wish to put on record that I never said the Vice President disrespected me. Rather, I bemoaned the continuous disrespect shown to me by some members of his team.

“I wish to state categorically that I have a very good relationship with His Excellency the Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and that His Excellency has on no occasion, shown any sign of disrespect to me, both in government and as a member of the NPP, throughout the period of my association with him, spanning from 2007 to date,” he stated.

