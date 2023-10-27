I picked Bawumia as my running mate because of his honesty - Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo explained that Dr. Bawumia was selected for his outstanding qualities of truthfulness, goal orientation, and unwavering commitment to achieving collective objectives.

President Akufo-Addo also underscored the significance of regional balance and unity in Ghana’s leadership, emphasizing, “In terms of the balance, people from the south, people from the north…I think that for the unity of the country, it is good that we have a leadership where Northerners and Southerners are together so that the country can remain united.”

The President made the comments during a recent visit to the Jubilee House, Ghana’s presidential seat, by pupils and teachers of the Association International School on October 26.

Furthermore, President Akufo-Addo commended Dr Bawumia for his honesty and direct communication style, expressing his preference for individuals who speak candidly.

He stated, “He [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] is an honest person. He speaks honestly to you. He is not one of those people who you have to guess what they are trying to say, he says what he has to say directly.”