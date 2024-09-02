I sack tenants who refuse to support NPP; if I help you, you help me too — Landlady

In a video shared on X, the market woman revealed her approach to selecting tenants.

She claimed that after renting out her house, she studies her tenants for a period. If she discovers that they are not supporters of the NPP, she takes steps to remove them from her property.

According to her, she believes it is within her right as a landlord to decide who lives on her property, and she prefers to rent to people who share her political views.

"If you rent my house, I study you for a while, and if I realize you are not an NPP member, I evict you," she boldly stated.

This revelation has raised concerns about discrimination and the violation of tenants' rights.

Many have condemned the practice, calling it unfair and a dangerous precedent that could further polarise communities.

However, public reaction to the woman's statements has been mixed. Some criticised her actions as being discriminatory and harmful.

Social media platforms have been flooded with comments condemning the woman, with many urging authorities to take action against her.

Others said the market woman's actions could therefore be seen as infringing on the constitutional rights of her tenants.

The Rent Control Act of Ghana prohibits landlords from evicting tenants without a valid reason, and political affiliation is not recognized as a legitimate cause for eviction.