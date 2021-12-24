I shall not be fazed by the machinations of Akufo-Addo’s government to silence me – Dr. Ato Forson

In a post on Facebook, the former Deputy Minister of Finance said the charges against him is a machination to gag him against bad government policies.

“My attention has been drawn to the widely circulated stories suggesting that the Akufo Addo government has brought criminal charges against me.”

“As I prepare to fully address the matter tomorrow [Friday] at a press briefing, I urge all right-thinking members of our society to remain calm and note that I shall not be distracted by the machinations of the state just because I stand with the good people of Ghana to oppose the repressive policies of this government!”, he wrote.

He and a former Chief Director of the Ministry of Health; Sylvester Anemana, and a businessman; Richard Jakpa, are alleged to have cost the state to lose €2.37 million in a deal to purchase 200 ambulances for the country between 2014 and 2016.

Richard Jakpa is said to have used his company, Jakpa at Business, to present a proposal and term loan to the Ministry of Health to finance the supply of 200 ambulances to the Government.