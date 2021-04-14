RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I want to be better than my father – Stephen Appiah’s son Rodney

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Rodney Appiah, a son of Ghana legend Stephen Appiah, says he aims to have a better football career than his father.

I want to be better than my father – Stephen Appiah’s son Rodney

Pulse Ghana

Appiah remains one of the most revered players to have ever played for the Black Stars, having captained the national team for several years.

Recommended articles

The 40-year-old was Ghana’s skipper when the country qualified for its first-ever FIFA World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Having risen through the ranks, from U-17 and U-20, Appiah went on to represent the Black Stars 67 times, scoring 14 goals.

Stephen Appiah
Stephen Appiah Pulse Ghana

The former Juventus star has since called time on his career but his son Rodney is looking to now carry the mantle.

The teenager was born in Italy, playing for the Juventus Academy before recently joining Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics.

“I will try my best to do better than him [Stephen Appiah], play well on the field so that I don’t destroy our name or anything like that,” Rodney told 3 Sports.

“He [Stephen Appiah] keeps telling me to enjoy the game, I should just try and be myself, I shouldn’t be like him. I won’t panic, I will just do what I can do.”

Rodney also believes he has all the tools and personnel at his disposal to develop into a great footballer.

“I grew up watching and learning from him and seeing the way the Ghanaians love him so I wanted to feel the same way so that Ghanaians will love me as well,” he said.

“I felt like I had no choice but to play football but after, felt I was good at it and I needed to do it. In the beginning it was difficult but now I have improved a lot. The coaches, the staff, and everybody have begun liking me.

“They always want me to play with them, among them and stuff so I think I’m doing well. I need to work extra hard because I’m playing with older people, people who are more experienced than me and stronger than me and everything so I just need to work very hard,” he added.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]