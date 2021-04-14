I want to be better than my father – Stephen Appiah’s son Rodney

The former Juventus star has since called time on his career but his son Rodney is looking to now carry the mantle.
The teenager was born in Italy, playing for the Juventus Academy before recently joining Ghana Premier League side Great Olympics.
“I will try my best to do better than him [Stephen Appiah], play well on the field so that I don’t destroy our name or anything like that,” Rodney told 3 Sports.
“He [Stephen Appiah] keeps telling me to enjoy the game, I should just try and be myself, I shouldn’t be like him. I won’t panic, I will just do what I can do.”
Rodney also believes he has all the tools and personnel at his disposal to develop into a great footballer.