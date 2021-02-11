According to her, a decision was taken for all ECOWAS member states to take $50 for the COVID-19 test.

Ahead of the reopening of the airport for international flights, it was mandatory to test all passengers arriving in Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 16th address to the nation on Sunday, August 30, 2020, announced the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for international flights from Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

He announced that some stringent measures have been put in place at the airport to prevent the importation of new Coronavirus cases which may lead to a resurgence of the disease in the country.

The measures which he said had been communicated to airlines who want to resume flights to the country include a requirement for every passenger to possess proof of a negative PCR Coronavirus test from an accredited laboratory on arrival at the KIA.

"The test should have been done not more than 72 hours before the scheduled departure from the country of origin. All airlines have been instructed to ensure compliance with this directive for all passengers wishing to travel to Ghana and those airlines who fail in this regard would be sanctioned," he said.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

But the Minister-designate of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said there was no consultation on the $150 COVID-19 tests charge fee.

Speaking at the Appointments Committee in Parliament, the nominee said "I was not consulted on the $150 charge for COVID-19 tests at Kotoka International Airport (KIA). I know at the ECOWAS, a decision was taken for all ECOWAS member states to take $50 for the COVID-19 test and I think it's okay."

"Even in Europe, there are some charges lefty to citizens within the zone and a different one for people outside of it," she added.