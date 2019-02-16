DSP Asare's authority extends to Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, however, he told the commission that when he protested about his exclusion from the taskforce, he was told not to worry.

He said: “I asked Chief Supt. Kwesi Ofori, the one in charge of Accra Regional operations as to why my name was not part of the taskforce group and he told me I shouldn’t worry….

"They [Accra Regional command] are in charge and even my car, they asked me to bring it to Accra region… [In] our work, you can’t challenge authority like that."

He also revealed that he was asked to intervene by the Accra Region Command when there was chaos involving masked men from the National Security at the home of the opposition National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate.

"Interestingly, I was going to cast my ballot at my polling station. And this is the first time that I voted in a by-election. In all the general elections, we do special voting and we know where we vote. We vote at Legon in Ayawaso West Wuogon but because it was the by-election, I was finding it difficult to locate my polling center. On my way to look for my polling center, I had a call from my regional commander who didn’t make me part of the exercise that he had heard that some shootings are going on around Bawaleshie closer to the NDC parliamentary candidate’s house so I should go and assist. So I quickly returned [to the police station] and came and mobilized men from the station who were not part of the operation to go there.”

“I mobilized men and went there with them and I even brought the situation under control,” he said.