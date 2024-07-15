I wish historians would describe me as 'Education President' one day — Nana Addo

Speaking at Valley View University over the weekend when he received his fifth honorary doctorate, he has prioritised education as a cornerstone of his government's agenda, implementing policies and programs aimed at transforming the educational landscape of Ghana.

"Nothing would give me more honour or more pleasure than if, one day, Ghana's historians were to describe me as the Education President," he said.

Since taking office, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has championed several initiatives aimed at overhauling Ghana's educational system.

Central to his administration's agenda is the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy, which has been a cornerstone in ensuring that secondary education is accessible to every Ghanaian child.

Launched in 2017, the policy has significantly increased enrollment, allowing thousands of students who previously could not afford school fees to continue their education.

The President's vision extends beyond secondary education.

His administration has also focused on improving basic education infrastructure, teacher training, and curriculum development.

The introduction of the new curriculum, which emphasises critical thinking, creativity, and the acquisition of skills relevant to the 21st century, is a testament to his commitment to raising educational standards.

He stressed that his government invested in tertiary education, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). New universities and technical institutes are being established to equip the youth with the skills needed for Ghana’s industrialization and economic development.

He added: "The educational reforms carried out by the Akufo-Addo government have also encompassed tertiary education, materially advancing access, infrastructure development, and STEM initiatives across the country."

He disclosed that since 2020, the government has disbursed GH¢226 million as a research allowance and GH¢491 million as a book allowance.