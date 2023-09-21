I won't engage in campaign of insults - Bawumia

Speaking during his campaign tour in Goaso, in the Ahafo region, Dr. Bawumia stressed the importance of unity within the party and the need to concentrate on the ultimate goal of progress for the nation, he firmly believes that internal party contests should be based on ideas, policies, and the government's track record.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that attacking opponents in an internal contest would only divide the party and hinder its growth.

He stated, "I don't believe in attacking my opponents, and I won't do that because it will be toxic and won't be good for our party." He highlighted that this internal contest is about electing the party's flagbearer and should be conducted with decency, humility, respect, and without attacking fellow party members.

“I firmly believe that our internal contests should be based on ideas, policies, and the track record of our government,” Dr. Bawumia stated. “We are all members of the same party, working towards the same goal of improving the lives of Ghanaians. Attacking each other will only distract us from achieving that goal.”

During his interactions with party delegates, the Vice President has been showcasing the numerous achievements of the NPP government under President Nana Akufo-Addo's leadership. He has been particularly keen to highlight significant infrastructure projects and social intervention programs that have positively impacted the lives of Ghanaians.

Dr. Bawumia has also been sharing his ideas and plans for the future, outlining policies and initiatives aimed at addressing the challenges facing the nation. His emphasis on innovation, digitalization, job creation, and economic growth has resonated with many delegates who are eager to see Ghana continue its development trajectory.

As the internal contests within the NPP continue, Dr. Bawumia is looking forward to being the party's flagbearer in the 2024 general elections.