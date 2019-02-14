He claims he got the Landcruiser SUV because his funds are locked up at Menzgold and management gave the car to him as lien till they refund his money.

Speaking on Accra based Neat FM, he claimed the said car is in his possession but said he acquired it through legal means.

“Yes I have the car belonging to Menzgold, but the question is, how did I get that car?”

“When Menzgold issues was starting, I officially wrote to them that I need my investment or I drag them to court, they replied to me explaining that they have challenges mobilizing money so we came to an agreement that I will own and use their Toyota Land Cruiser Prado as a lien until they pay back my money,” he said.

“I don’t even use that car; I have so many cars I am using. If EOCO wants to know, I am not Shatta Wale who was given the car for free, I am an investor. I will not give the car to them today or forever until I get my money back.”

"EOCO should stop this propaganda; I am the master in that game. They should rather learn the law and know what lien is,” Mr. Ampaw added.

He vowed that he will only submit the car when his GHS 4m he invested in the company has been refunded.