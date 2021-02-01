The revered man of God said his protective measure against the deadly COVID-19 has gotten many Ghanaians speculating.

He said he has had numerous calls from his congregation and general populace on why he chose to wear double masks.

While delivering his Sunday sermon, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said he wore those masks not because of any spiritual direction.

Quoting Ephesians 3:20, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams noted that wearing double nose masks merely “had to do with common sense” and adhering to the novel Coronavirus preventive protocols announced by the government.

Duncan Williams and ex-President Rawlings

“Any atmosphere that is not prayer and Holy Ghost saturated, I will use my double mask and that has nothing to do with the faith, that just has to do with common sense.

“For the bible says, ‘Now to Him who is able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we can imagine,’ that word imagine means ‘think’ and it is common sense, so use your head,” he stated.