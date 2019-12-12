He said the bashing of the Akufo-Addo government by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is just for power.

Former President John Mahama has criticized his predecessor, Nana Akufo-Addo, for the practice of "clearing" his "corrupt" appointees.

In a statement to mark the 2019 International Anti-corruption Day, he said such actions hamper investigations and must stop.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said, fighting corruption requires genuine and collective efforts, particularly from political leaders.

But Oppong Nkrumah Nkrumah said he believes that the strides he has chalked in the corruption fight are unprecedented.

Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' program, he intimated that he is very much aware that the former President is desperate for power and maybe saying these things just for his quest to win power.

He said Ghanaians know and believe that the Akufo-Addo government has fought corruption more than any other government.

He added that though they have been able to solve many problems he believes Ghanaians would give them the mandate for the next four (4) years to complete what they have started.