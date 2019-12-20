This was contained in a budget estimate presented to Parliament on Thursday by the Presidency.

An amount of GHc62,578,224 was spent on foreign trips, while GHc5.8 million and GHc1.9 were spent on hotel accommodation and refreshments, respectively.

Also, GHc1million was spent on printed materials and stationery within the nine-month period.

READ ALSO: Photo: President Akufo-Addo is already in Christmas mood

Presidency spent over GHc62 million on foreign travels in 2019

The documents also showed that similar expenditure was made by the office of the vice president.

Meanwhile, Ranking Member on Parliament’s Finance Committee, Cassiel Ato Forson, has described the expenditure as extravagant.

According to him, it about time Ghanaians demanded serious accountability from the Office of the President.

“This is something we do not have to encourage. I strongly believe that the time has come for Ghanaians to demand accountability from the office of the President in terms of the expenditure that goes on,” he said.

“Within the last nine month, it will surprise you to know that we were told that the President had spent 63 million Ghana cedis alone on foreign travels.”