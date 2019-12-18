The Ghana President is one who has proven to be a lively man, and he already looks very pumped up for the Christmas.

With many colourful decorations going on in the capital, Nana Addo has made sure that his house is not left out.

President Akufo-Addo already in Christmas mood

At his apartment in Nima in Accra, a huge ‘Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year’ greets passer-byers.

After 12 years of facing pressure at the Presidency, it is only fair that the President also enjoys a happy Christmas.

What do you think about the decoration in front of Nana Addo’s house?