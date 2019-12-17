To show leadership by example, the President of the nation Nana Akufo Addo and his wife Rebecca have travelled to their electoral area in Kyebi in the Eastern region to cast their votes.

The president wrote on his official Facebook page: “On Tuesday, 17th December 2019, my beautiful Rebecca and I were at the Rock of Ages polling station 'B', in Kyebi, to cast our votes in the ongoing District Assembly and Unit Committee Elections, in fulfilment of our civic duties. I urge all Ghanaians to participate in these elections, and, thereby, help deepen democracy at the local government level.”

See photos below of the president and the first lady casting their votes:

Photos show President Akufo Addo and his wife Rebecca voting at Kyebi

Photos show President Akufo Addo and his wife Rebecca voting at Kyebi

Photos show President Akufo Addo and his wife Rebecca voting at Kyebi