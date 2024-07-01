IGP cleared of wrongdoing in leaked tape scandal, officers face consequences

In the report, the committee emphasised the severe implications of the actions of the three officers involved for Ghana's democratic integrity.

“The conspiracy by COP Mensah, Supt Asare, and Supt Gyebi to remove the IGP based purely on partisan considerations could undermine free, fair, and transparent elections and, ultimately, the sanctity of Ghana's democracy,” the report stated.

The committee further detailed, “COP Alex Mensah, Supt Asare, and Supt Gyebi indeed conspired to oust the IGP and replace him with an NPP loyalist, planning to meet the President to achieve this goal.”

Additionally, the committee found that two officers had lied before Parliament and referred them to the Privileges Committee for further action.

It said the committee noted that Supt Asare and Supt Gyebi may have acted in contempt of Parliament according to Order 30 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2000), revised by Order 13 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024). The committee recommended referring the matter to the Privileges Committee for appropriate action.

