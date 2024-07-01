ADVERTISEMENT
IGP cleared of wrongdoing in leaked tape scandal, officers face consequences

Gideon Nicholas Day

The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has been exonerated by a committee investigating a leaked tape in which senior officers allegedly plotted his removal.

Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare
Despite direct accusations against Dr Dampare in the recording, the committee found no evidence to support these claims.

In the report, the committee emphasised the severe implications of the actions of the three officers involved for Ghana's democratic integrity.

The investigative committee's report highlighted the grave consequences of the actions taken by COP Mensah, Supt Asare, and Supt Gyebi, emphasising the potential harm to Ghana's democratic process.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
“The conspiracy by COP Mensah, Supt Asare, and Supt Gyebi to remove the IGP based purely on partisan considerations could undermine free, fair, and transparent elections and, ultimately, the sanctity of Ghana's democracy,” the report stated.

The committee further detailed, “COP Alex Mensah, Supt Asare, and Supt Gyebi indeed conspired to oust the IGP and replace him with an NPP loyalist, planning to meet the President to achieve this goal.”

Additionally, the committee found that two officers had lied before Parliament and referred them to the Privileges Committee for further action.

It said the committee noted that Supt Asare and Supt Gyebi may have acted in contempt of Parliament according to Order 30 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2000), revised by Order 13 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024). The committee recommended referring the matter to the Privileges Committee for appropriate action.

“The Committee is of the view that Supt Asare and Supt Gyebi appeared to have acted in contempt of Parliament pursuant to Order 30 of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2000) as revised by Order 13 (1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament (2024). In this regard, the Committee is of the opinion that the matter be referred to the Privileges Committee for appropriate action.”

The implicated officers had alleged that Dr Dampare's strictness could negatively impact the New Patriotic Party's electoral prospects and accused him of indiscriminately arresting officers from other security agencies.

Gideon Nicholas Day

