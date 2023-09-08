ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

IGP Dampare recuses himself from decisions on officers linked to ouster plot

Evans Effah

In a notable display of fairness and objectivity, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has reportedly chosen to distance himself from decisions related to officers implicated in a leaked tape plotting his removal from office.

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare
IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare

According to reliable sources within the Ghana Police Service, the IGP has taken this step to ensure impartiality and transparency in the ongoing investigations into the matter.

Recommended articles

This development follows the recent suspension of the interdiction of officers who were captured on the leaked tape, engaging in discussions with Bugri Naabu about how to remove the IGP from his position.

The decision to reinstate these officers has generated various reactions from the public, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation process.

Parliament has taken an active role in the ongoing investigations, conducting interviews with key individuals involved, including Commissioner Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare, and Bugri Naabu.

ADVERTISEMENT

These interactions have provided valuable insights into the circumstances surrounding the leaked tape and the alleged plot against the IGP.

The IGP's decision to recuse himself from these proceedings underscores his commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness within the Ghana Police Service.

By taking a step back from decisions involving the implicated officers, Dr. Dampare aims to ensure that all parties receive a fair and unbiased assessment of their actions.

This move by the IGP has been met with approval from those who believe in the importance of independent and transparent investigations, particularly in matters involving senior officers within the police service.

It sends a strong message that no one, regardless of their position, is above accountability and due process.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the investigations progress, the public eagerly awaits the findings and the actions that will be taken based on the evidence presented.

The outcome of this case will likely have far-reaching implications not only for the officers involved but also for the integrity of the Ghana Police Service as a whole. Dr. Dampare's commitment to a fair and just process ensures that justice will prevail, and the truth will be revealed.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is a seasoned journalist with a passion for news journalism, communications, and public relations. With over a decade of experience in the field, he has established himself as a prominent figure in the media industry.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Road Works ONgoing

Accra-Tema motorway: Construction ongoing, take note of road diversions - Ministry of Road to motorist

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

The Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 enters its Voting Phase

Mechanic

University of Ghana Political Science graduate turns mechanic after years of being jobless

COP George Alex Mensah

Dampare has stopped everyone from speaking - COP Alex Mensah