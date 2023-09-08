IGP Dampare recuses himself from decisions on officers linked to ouster plot

This development follows the recent suspension of the interdiction of officers who were captured on the leaked tape, engaging in discussions with Bugri Naabu about how to remove the IGP from his position.

The decision to reinstate these officers has generated various reactions from the public, raising questions about the integrity of the investigation process.

Parliament has taken an active role in the ongoing investigations, conducting interviews with key individuals involved, including Commissioner Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi, Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare, and Bugri Naabu.

These interactions have provided valuable insights into the circumstances surrounding the leaked tape and the alleged plot against the IGP.

The IGP's decision to recuse himself from these proceedings underscores his commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fairness within the Ghana Police Service.

By taking a step back from decisions involving the implicated officers, Dr. Dampare aims to ensure that all parties receive a fair and unbiased assessment of their actions.

This move by the IGP has been met with approval from those who believe in the importance of independent and transparent investigations, particularly in matters involving senior officers within the police service.

It sends a strong message that no one, regardless of their position, is above accountability and due process.

As the investigations progress, the public eagerly awaits the findings and the actions that will be taken based on the evidence presented.