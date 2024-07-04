IGP Tape: Committee unanimously endorses recommendations - Agalga

The report, compiled by a special parliamentary committee, contained critical findings and proposed measures to address the situation.
Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, James Agalga, has disclosed that the committee unanimously endorsed the recommendations of the report investigating the alleged plot to remove the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.
Agalga, who served as the Vice Chairman of the Committee, emphasised the importance of the committee’s unanimous endorsement, highlighting it as a testament to the impartiality and thoroughness of the investigative process.
According to Mr Agalga, the committee's recommendations focus on strengthening the independence of the police service and ensuring that political interference is minimised.
Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, July 4, Mr Agalga stressed that the primary objective is to maintain public confidence in the police force and safeguard the integrity of its operations.
Mr Agalga noted that addressing these issues is crucial to prevent similar occurrences in the future and to ensure a stable and effective policing system.
The Builsa North MP, Agalga, expressed hope that these measures would reinforce the professionalism of the police service and fortify its role in maintaining law and order in Ghana.
“Mr Speaker, for the avoidance of doubt, I would want to refer you to Order 2115 to demonstrate that the report I am talking about now was a unanimous report in terms of the voting and consideration. The members unanimously adopted the report and it was a consensus report,” he said.
The committee recommended some sanctions against the officers captured on the leaked tape plotting the IGP's removal. They were also cited for contempt of parliament.