I’ll be cutting sods for the 111 hospitals from next week - Akufo-Addo assures Ghanaians

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his ‘Agenda 111’ project will start from next week.

The President said the sod cutting for the one hundred and one district hospitals will commence in the coming weeks.

He said this when he addressed the Chiefs and people of Berekum as part of his two-day tour of the Bono Region on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

According to him, the lands for the projects have been secured, the contractors to execute them have also been selected, and funds have also been made available.

“In the coming weeks, I will be cutting sods for the Agenda 111 hospital projects to begin. The lands for the projects have all been secured and the contractors for these projects have also been selected with funds made available. So from next week, everyone will see the commencement of the projects.”

The President made the promise of building the hospitals in one of his COVID-19 addresses to the country last year.

Nana Addo commissions Kintampo Court Complex
He added that the projects will be delivered to improve the healthcare infrastructure of the country.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, disclosed that the government has decided to execute the initiative in two phases with the first phase, being the processes completed.

The second phase, which he says involves the construction of 88 district hospitals is expected to commence on August 17, 2021.

