I'll campaign for Mahama to win 2024 elections — Duffuor

"I am confident that we are winning because we are working and the NPP has been on for seven years and has done little but our performance has been the best since independence. Between 2009 and 2012, our performance has been the best since independence," Duffuor said on Citi TV.

"Between 2009 and 2012, our indicators were first class. Interest rates were the lowest in forty years. Our GDP was 14.5% in 2011 excluding the oil sector," he added.

Before the NDC presidential primary, Dr. Kwabena Duffour pulled out.

He announced his withdrawal on the eve of the elections and explained that his decision was based on his grievances with the processes surrounding the party’s preparation for the elections, especially the voters register.

He stated that the exercise has been marred by a lot of irregularities; a situation which has not been resolved by the leadership of the party.