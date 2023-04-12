I’ll complete all abandoned projects in my next government – Mahama

Speaking to branch and constituency executives in Odumase in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency, John Mahama said the priority of the next NDC government is to complete all stalled projects under this government.

Addressing branch and constituency executives in Yilo Krobo Constituency, Mr Mahama rallied the youth to vote back the NDC to save the situation.

He observed that the country is choked with debts making it impossible to pay back.

“The NPP government is destroying the future of the youth with excessive borrowing. For those who took the loans, how many years are left for them to leave the surface of the earth to join God? The creditors will not give the future generation loans due to the failure of this government to settle its loans”

“If you are concerned about your future don’t vote for the NPP government that has put us in this situation. Listen to your conscience, they have spoilt the future of Ghana. For the next ten years, it will be difficult to go outside for loans. They have done enough damage to the country, they should pack out,” he said.

John Mahama, as part of his tour, had said that God has revealed to him that the NDC will win the 2024 elections.



Speaking to delegates of the NDC in Okere in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, April 11, he said “By God’s grace we have the experience, we didn’t buy it in the store, we didn’t learn it in school, it is God who gave us the opportunity to gather that experience.”

He added “Don’t worry about what some people are saying, it is God’s will, I attend church and when I pray God speaks to me and God has said this is the time for NDC, he has given us power. If God decides no one can change it. Let us continue to pray and trust that what has been arranged will come to pass.”