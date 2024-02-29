ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll give Akufo-Addo 5/10 in his corruption fight – Prof. Adei

Evans Annang

Prof. Stephen Adei, a former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) has lashed out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government for their lackluster effort in fighting corruption.

He said the government started well in the corruption fight but has failed to tackle it thoroughly in recent years.

In assessing President Akufo-Addo's anti-corruption endeavors in comparison to those of previous presidents, the Economist gave the President a rating of five.

According to Prof. Adei, merely establishing anti-corruption institutions is insufficient; rather, the crucial factor lies in the determination to combat corruption.

During an interview on the JoyNews AM Show on Thursday, February 29, Prof. Adei emphasized the need for more comprehensive measures to address corruption under the current administration.

"I will rate him (President Akufo-Addo) about what other presidents had done and in that case, I will rate him five because I think he went up front with these institutions and other things but did not follow through."

"For example, I think no matter whatever institutions you establish, if the President who is the head of State says that when you smell corruption, you are going to be out of my sight, if you don’t do that, you can never tackle corruption," he said.

According to the economist, President Akufo-Addo has not effectively tackled the issue.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

