I’ll march to the Jubilee House if the anti-gay law is not signed – Dr. Lawrence Tetteh

"I’ll march to the Jubilee House. I think it's about time we make politicians know we voted them into power. The cowardice that Christian leaders and religious leaders have been reduced to is a shame and I'm embarrassed by some of our clergymen.

"As much as we are interested in our titles, in the big titles, and who we are and how long we've served, I'm yet to hear certain people speak against these manners. And for me, that is a shame. And so it starts from my home too.

"It starts from the clergymen. It starts from the religious clerics. It starts from the home of the Chief Iman. It starts from the Chairman of Christian Council. It starts from the Apostolic leaders. It starts from Apostolic fathers. It also starts from the Catholics, Methodists, Presbyterians, and Anglicans. But also beyond that, it starts from the charismatic leaders.

"We've been too quiet. And as much as we are grumbling, everybody wants to impress certain people and that nonsense, for me, must stop," he stressed.

President Akufo-Addo has stated that he would only decide on the bill after the suits against it are resolved by the Supreme Court.

Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.