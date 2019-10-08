He said he will make sure that the Ghana Law School admits more students than its currently doing.

He said this when students from the Ghana School of Law presented a petition to him on reforms at the law school.

However, upon receipt of his copy of the petition, former President Mahama condemned the police brutalities and said the National Democratic Congress is ever ready to spearhead the conversation on reforms in the legal education system.

“We are happy to open a conversation with regards to reforming legal education systems.

READ ALSO: 5 peaceful demonstrations in Ghana that turned violent

“We must not attempt to restrict, by certain means, the ambitions that young people have. I believe that some reforms must take place so that as many people as possible are able to realise their dreams. In the next decade, Ghana’s population is going to increase from 30 million people to 50 million people. It means that the demand for legal services is going to increase," he explained.

“We will lead a conversation on that in order to reform the legal education system,” he added.