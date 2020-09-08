Speaking to party faithful and supporters of the party at the launch of the manifesto of the NDC ahead of the December 2020 general elections which focused on delivering on the development priorities in the next four (4) years thus fixing the economy and uniting against poverty, promoting human development, providing infrastructure for accelerated growth, creating sustainable and decent jobs "Edwuma Pa", promoting good governance, anti-corruption and accountability and deepening international relations and foreign affairs, flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama promised to build an airport in the Upper East region if elected.

He said the next NDC government will also provide Free Primary Health Care for all Ghanaians and under this policy, any Ghanaian who visits a CHPS compound, or health center or clinic or polyclinic or district hospital will be treated for free.

Pulse.com.gh lists some key highlights of the people's manifesto delivered to Ghanaians by Mahama.

The next NDC government will:

1. Create one million sustainable jobs in four (4) years (250,000 jobs per year) with decent wages dubbed "EDWUMAPA". This will include both private and public sector jobs.

NB: NABCO beneficiaries will be retained permanently and given decent wages.

2. Provide Free Primary Health Care for all Ghanaians. Under this policy, any Ghanaian who visits a CHPS compound, or health center or clinic or polyclinic or District hospital will be treated for free.

NB: This policy will complement the NHIS which will apply to only secondary and tertiary health facilities.

3. Absorb 50% of the school fees of all tertiary students for the 2020/2021 academic year.

4. Improve and continue the implementation of free SHS.

* abolish the double-track system

* expand the Free SHS programme to cover students in private Senior High Schools in underserved/deprived areas.

* promote the use of IT and provide free Wi-Fi in schools to enhance the performance of students

* provide students and teachers with free tablets loaded with relevant content to facilitating teaching and learning

* address challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS)

5. Pay all customers of the collapsed financial institutions their locked-up funds in full within our first year in office.

6. Roll out the Big Push policy; a $10 billion investment in infrastructure (Roads, railway, hospitals, markets, schools, etc.) that will create sustainable jobs. Note that, only local materials and contractors will be used for these projects.

* A component of the Big Push includes a transportation plan which will involve completion of the Eastern Corridor road, dualisation of major Highways in Ghana, construction of the Western Corridor road. Some of the specific transport projects under the Big Push will include the following:

* Complete the Eastern Corridor Road

* Dualize Accra-Kumasi Highway

* Dualize Accra-Takoradi Highway

* Dualize Accra-Aflao Highway

* ReingineerTem-HoHighway

* Port Infrastructure at Keta

* Bridge over Oti River

* Volivo to Dorfor bridge over the Southern Volta River

* Commence construction of Western Corridor Highway stretching from Axim to Elubo, Enchi Asawinso, Goaso, Sunyani, Wenchi, Bamboi, Bole, Wa, Lawra, Hamile

* Continue Expansion of Takoradi Port to Sekondi to improve the handling of mineral ores and other natural resources

* Implement the Golden Triangle/Central Corridor to improve transport and access covering Accra, Takoradi, Kumasi, Kintampo, Tamale, Bolgatanga, Paga

NDC Manifesto

7. Increase maternity leave from three (3) months to four (4) months and introduce seven (7) days paternity leave.

8. establish a Cancer and Kidney Disease Trust Fund to support Ghanaians who need assistance for such conditions

9. employ the backlog of qualified health professionals.

* establish a Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule Endowment Fund for medical and surgical specialists training

* implement tax waivers in order to assist health workers acquire means of transport to respond to emergency calls

* establish a housing scheme for health workers and provide residential facilities at all health facilities for health workers

* scale up the training of Physician Assistants and emergency physicians

* construct Regional Hospitals in the six new regions, and the Western Region

* Provide district hospitals in districts where there is none

10. small businesses will be exempted entirely from corporate and personal income tax

* corporate income tax for medium size companies will be reduced from the current 25% to 15%

* newly established medium-sized companies that employ up to twenty (20) staff will be exempted entirely from the payment of corporate income tax for one year

11. Legalize Okada

12. Law banning the importation of salvage cars will be scrapped

13. Provide Free TVET at secondary and tertiary levels

14. Introduce a National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP). Under this program Ghanaians desirous to learn a craft will be trained by the government for free.

Here's the full document of "The Peoples' Manifesto" by the NDC