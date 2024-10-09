I'll sack GIHOC workers if they join strike action over illegal mining - Kofi Jumah

‘’I hope the people of GIHOC are listening. If you like, don’t come to work. If you go on strike as a GIHOC worker, I will sack you. It is a national concern, so let it be a national concern and not a GIHOC concern,’’ he said.

Organised Labour in Ghana, led by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has declared a nationwide strike set to commence on Thursday, 10th October 2024. This decision followed the government's failure to address critical concerns regarding illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey. The TUC had issued an ultimatum to the government, requesting immediate action, including the declaration of a state of emergency, to halt mining activities in forest reserves and protect water bodies and farmlands. However, the deadline passed on 30th September without satisfactory measures being implemented.

The unions are advocating for several actions, including the deployment of police and military forces to enforce these measures, the establishment of special tribunals to expedite the prosecution of illegal miners, and the removal of mining equipment from protected areas. The environmental degradation caused by galamsey has sparked public outrage, fuelling their determination to proceed with the strike.