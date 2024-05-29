ADVERTISEMENT
I'll scrap utility bills, fuel and DSTV allowances for all appointees - Mahama

Kojo Emmanuel

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to eliminate free fuel and other non-essential perks for government officials if elected president in the upcoming December polls.

John Mahama
John Mahama

During a meeting with the EU Ambassador to Ghana, the former president detailed his administration's planned cost-saving measures.

These include ending free DSTV subscriptions, utility bill payments, and fuel allowances for government officials to alleviate the strain on the economy.

Mahama stressed that these benefits are a financial burden on the state and should be discontinued, asserting that government officials should cover these costs themselves, just as ordinary citizens do.

According to him, the next NDC government will cease covering utility bills, fuel, DSTV, and similar expenses for top government officials, directors, and political figures as part of their service benefits.

John Mahama
He said "We will discontinue the payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV, etc. as conditions of service for top government officials, directors, and the political class. We believe that people should take up paying their own electricity bills and water bills like every other Ghanaian does.

"Unless you are using a government vehicle or on government assignment, you should buy your fuel if you are using your own car. And so we are going to discontinue that," he added.

