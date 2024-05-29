I'll scrap utility bills, fuel and DSTV allowances for all appointees - Mahama

These include ending free DSTV subscriptions, utility bill payments, and fuel allowances for government officials to alleviate the strain on the economy.

Mahama stressed that these benefits are a financial burden on the state and should be discontinued, asserting that government officials should cover these costs themselves, just as ordinary citizens do.

According to him, the next NDC government will cease covering utility bills, fuel, DSTV, and similar expenses for top government officials, directors, and political figures as part of their service benefits.

He said "We will discontinue the payment of utility bills, fuel, DSTV, etc. as conditions of service for top government officials, directors, and the political class. We believe that people should take up paying their own electricity bills and water bills like every other Ghanaian does.