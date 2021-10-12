According to the Dormaahene who is also a Justice of the High Court, the fight against LGBTQ+ in Ghana is a collective effort being championed by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George.

"I feel saddened by what I heard yesterday. It is like some educated are now becoming backward thinkers. I heard some people are against the Anti LGBQT+ Bill. I want the Parliamentarians to listen and listen good. It would not be good for all of us because I'll storm Parliament with 10,000 people. I want Right Honourable Alban Sumana Bagbin, not him alone but Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Haruna Iddrisu. I want them to know that it’s not a few people that are supporting Sam George over the bill but Chiefs in this country are strongly behind Him.

"Pastors and majority of Ghanaians are against the LGBQT+, saying a man cannot marry man and woman cannot marry a woman because how can they give birth and multiply in the world. I would have allowed them to marry If I was Nana Akufo-Addo but with a condition that if they will be killed if they fail to give birth within a year," he said.

He also asked who will marry all the beautiful women if we allow such a practice in the country.