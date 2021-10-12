The anti-LGBTQI+ bill seeks to criminalise the activities of homosexuals in Ghana, and even seeks to criminalise any form of advocacy in support of LGBTQI+.
Dormaahene threatens to storm Parliament with 10,000 anti-gay supporters
The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II is threatening to storm Parliament with over 10,000 Ghanaians for the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill being pushed by some Members of Parliament to be passed into law.
According to the Dormaahene who is also a Justice of the High Court, the fight against LGBTQ+ in Ghana is a collective effort being championed by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram Sam George.
"I feel saddened by what I heard yesterday. It is like some educated are now becoming backward thinkers. I heard some people are against the Anti LGBQT+ Bill. I want the Parliamentarians to listen and listen good. It would not be good for all of us because I'll storm Parliament with 10,000 people. I want Right Honourable Alban Sumana Bagbin, not him alone but Honourable Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Haruna Iddrisu. I want them to know that it’s not a few people that are supporting Sam George over the bill but Chiefs in this country are strongly behind Him.
"Pastors and majority of Ghanaians are against the LGBQT+, saying a man cannot marry man and woman cannot marry a woman because how can they give birth and multiply in the world. I would have allowed them to marry If I was Nana Akufo-Addo but with a condition that if they will be killed if they fail to give birth within a year," he said.
He also asked who will marry all the beautiful women if we allow such a practice in the country.
