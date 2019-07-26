Mr. Oppong-Boanuh said his vision is to ensure the highest professional standard within the Police Service.

He said his administration will also focus on capacity building, provision of logistics, continuous training, motivation and welfare of police officers.

“I will operate an open-door policy where ideas from both senior and junior ranks as well as the public will be carefully considered to improve policing aimed at ensuring the safety of persons and properties in the country,” the acting IGP said when he met some police officers at the national headquarters.

He charged senior officers to show “positive attitudinal change in their interactions with colleagues, junior ranks and members of the public.”

He further urged Commanders to double up their efforts in order to curb violence, crimes and to boost public confidence in the Police.

Mr. Oppong-Boanuh was confirmed as the acting IGP last Monday, replacing David Asante Apeatu at the helm.

Before his appointment, Mr. Oppong-Boanuh served as the deputy IGP.