I'm against road toll hikes and compulsory towing levy - Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "I, therefore, called upon Ghanaians to oppose the Tow Levy and speak truth to power by openly speaking against the levy and demonstrate for the revision of the law with immediate alacrity."

"I believe that the broken-down vehicle was not there because there weren't towing vehicles. It wasn't there because the owner could not pay for towing. It was there because the law enforcement authorities who are supposed to deal with such recalcitrant vehicle owners are asleep. Asking every vehicle owner, including motorbikes, to pay mandatory towing levies every year won't solve the problem," he added.