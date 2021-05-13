RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I'm against road toll hikes and compulsory towing levy - Kofi Akpaloo

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has urged the public to fight the mandatory towing levy which is expected to be implemented by the government.

Toll booth
Toll booth Pulse Ghana

He further stressed that the compulsory towing levy which the people of Ghana strongly repulsed and forced the government to abort in 2017 is being smuggled in behind veils with new euphemistic excuses.

Recommended articles

Kofi Akpaloo speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM said "I, therefore, called upon Ghanaians to oppose the Tow Levy and speak truth to power by openly speaking against the levy and demonstrate for the revision of the law with immediate alacrity."

Kofi Akpaloo
Kofi Akpaloo Pulse Ghana

"I believe that the broken-down vehicle was not there because there weren't towing vehicles. It wasn't there because the owner could not pay for towing. It was there because the law enforcement authorities who are supposed to deal with such recalcitrant vehicle owners are asleep. Asking every vehicle owner, including motorbikes, to pay mandatory towing levies every year won't solve the problem," he added.

The National Road Safety Commission had earlier indicated that the charges are to provide reliable towing service so that when vehicles are abandoned on the road, it can ensure that they are swiftly towed to prevent road accidents.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here's why Angel Fm's Captain Smart has been suspended

Captain Smart carrying a bag of cement

Korle Bu doctor allegedly poisons colleague's water with HIV blood

Korle Bu Teaching hospital

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Mahama is even responsible for the delay in Jesus' 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game

Mahama is responsible for the delay in Jesus’ 2nd coming – KSM reacts to Gov’t’s blame game