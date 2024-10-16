'I'm also a human being and a Ghanaian' - Angry Akua Donkor vows to sue Mahama

She expressed concerns that such comments undermine her candidacy and credibility as a contender in the upcoming election.

"I am going to sue him for two trillion. Did he give me money to form my party? I didn't even know him at the time. Why would he say that they shouldn't have qualified me? Why, am I not a human being?

"And am I not from Ghana? I am telling you that! am taking him to court. EC, her deputies, I will provide you with a letter. I am also a human being from Ghana.

"His representative who just spoke, you heard him saying that some of us who came here should not have even been allowed to come here. He will prove that in court.’’ She said.

On Sunday, October 13, former President John Mahama criticized the Electoral Commission for disqualifying the People's National Convention (PNC) flagbearer from the 2024 election. Speaking at a durbar in Nabullo, Sissala East, in the Upper West Region, Mahama argued that some candidates allowed to contest lack the political stature of Bernard Mornah, whom he considers a more formidable competitor in the race. He expressed concerns that Mornah's disqualification undermines the integrity of the electoral process.

"The PNC is a more worthy party than several parties that I see on the ballot paper, but that is the issue with the EC. Sometimes they are discriminatory because there are some people on this ballot paper who Bernard Mornah qualifies more to be here than them" he said.