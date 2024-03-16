I'm committed to utilizing technology for Ghana's development - Mahama

He highlighted the transformative potential of technology, stating that harnessing its power could lead to significant progress in areas such as education, healthcare, agriculture, and governance, and emphasized the need for Ghana to embrace digitalization and invest in building a robust technological infrastructure to propel the nation forward in the global digital age.

John Dramani Mahama unveiled plans to establish a $50 million fund aimed at bolstering Ghana's burgeoning financial technology (fintech) industry should he assume the presidency in 2025.

"I believe in harnessing technology to address Ghana’s development challenges, which explains my commitment to setting up Innovation Hubs in partnership with the public and private sectors."

"But that’s not all! I also have great news for our Fintech industry. We will establish a US$50 million Transformative Growth Fund to support Ghanaian-owned Fintech companies in addressing their financial needs. This fund will help groom fintech innovators into technology entrepreneurs, attract investment, and create jobs."

"I am excited about Ghana’s future and its potential for innovation and growth. Together, we can create a thriving ecosystem for technology and entrepreneurship."

With a burgeoning landscape of over 70 fintech enterprises in the nation, a significant portion of which are startups, Mahama underscores the pivotal role of strategically positioning the fintech sector to propel economic advancement.

Engaging in a dialogue with Ghana's fintech community in Accra, Mahama emphasized the necessity of adopting a well-conceived strategy to enhance the industry's expansion.

In line with his vision for the sector, Mahama also disclosed intentions to inaugurate a women's bank to address prevailing gender disparities within the financial domain.

He stressed the need for inclusive policies and initiatives that empower individuals and businesses to leverage technology for socio-economic growth and prosperity.

Mahama also emphasized the importance of digital literacy and skills development, stating that investing in education and training programs focused on technology would equip the Ghanaian workforce with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in the digital economy.