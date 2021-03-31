I’m fully in charge of Minority caucus – Haruna Iddrisu reacts to crisis reports

Reacting to reports that the Minority caucus is going through a crisis, Mr. Iddrisu said their only focus is to work towards the betterment of the party.

“I am fully in-charge. I am the Minority Leader. I just engaged the party leadership and Council of Elders and there will be no further comments on someone resigning or not,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“The party is focused to work towards recapturing power in 2024 and the parliamentary organ led by me currently will do what is needful to work in tandem with the party to hold the Nana Akufo-Addo government accountable and to lead the party to victory in 2024. Whatever storm it is, we will weather it.”

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party could make changes to its leadership in Parliament.