RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’m fully in charge of Minority caucus – Haruna Iddrisu reacts to crisis reports

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has rejected claims that his caucus is in crisis while insisting he is fully in charge.

I’m fully in charge of Minority caucus – Haruna Iddrisu reacts to crisis reports

Photo: Pulse Ghana

The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) leadership in Parliament has come under fire for approving the 2021 budget and some Ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

Recommended articles

The NDC MP for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, also publicly criticised the Minority’s decision to approve Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, the NDC legislator for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has resigned from the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu
Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu Photo: Pulse Ghana

Reacting to reports that the Minority caucus is going through a crisis, Mr. Iddrisu said their only focus is to work towards the betterment of the party.

“I am fully in-charge. I am the Minority Leader. I just engaged the party leadership and Council of Elders and there will be no further comments on someone resigning or not,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“The party is focused to work towards recapturing power in 2024 and the parliamentary organ led by me currently will do what is needful to work in tandem with the party to hold the Nana Akufo-Addo government accountable and to lead the party to victory in 2024. Whatever storm it is, we will weather it.”

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the party could make changes to its leadership in Parliament.

He noted that the party reconstitutes its parliamentary leadership after every election, adding that this year’s has delayed due to some seats being contested in court.

Mr. Nketia was, however, quick to add that the party could also maintain its leadership in Parliament as part of the reconstitution.

“There is some work in progress. After every election, we reconstitute the leadership of Parliament even if it means reconfirming them,” he said on Citi TV’s Face to Face.

"We haven’t done that yet because of the court cases. We started but got to a point and felt that we need to finish with the court cases first. So it is something we are considering. But there will be a definite statement. I am sure by the time, they [Parliament] return from the break, we would have taken this decision.”

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

4 deep secrets you should never tell your partner

Lil Nas' bloody 'Satan shoes' rakes in over $600K as all 666 pairs sold out in 1 minute

Man who can’t cope with church’s loud prayers buys the building & evicts God’s people

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

Kumerican rapper Jay Bahd posts a video of himself receiving BJ, says “I only sex to release stress”

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]