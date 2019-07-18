According to her, she’s only selling traditional medicine and herbs meant to help young ladies during sex.

“The FDA came to my shop with the police but the issue is currently with my lawyer. There are some investigations going on because they claim I haven’t registered my products,” she said in an Instagram video.

“I’m doing a legitimate job by selling traditional medicine and some herbs. I am not a criminal and I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Mama Gee was arrested last Wednesday following a joint police and Food and Drugs Board Authority (FDA) operation.

She was picked up for selling unregistered herbal formulation alleged to be effective in helping women amplify the sexual experience of their men.

The FDA further urged the public to not to purchase such unregistered products, while calling on people to report any cases related to the sale products that are unapproved by the Authority.

However, Mama Gee believes she has done nothing wrong and assured her customers that things will soon return to normalcy.

“So all my customers, please keep calm and everything will be alright. We are still on the issue,” she added.

