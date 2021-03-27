The controversial legislator noted that his honesty is what has helped him thrive in his various businesses in Ghana and abroad.

Mr. Agyapong said this during an interview with Net 2 TV, where he criticised the working attitude of Ghanaians.

According to him, many Ghanaian workers are thieves who prefer to rip off the companies that hire them.

Kennedy Agyapong

“Ghanaians have a horrible attitude that we need to discuss. Most Ghanaian workers are thieves. I repeat again, they are thieves,” he said.

“Stealing is not just about taking a cup that doesn’t belong to you. If you are a manager and your workers are supposed to report to work at 8:00am and you don’t say anything when they arrive at 10:00am, who do you expect to make up for those two hours.

“I’m rich – rich in the sense that I’m honest. Not physical cash, but because of honesty I’m rich.”

Mr. Agyapong further narrated he refused to intervene when the Police arrested his son for a violation.

According to him, his son was once arrested at Cantoments in Accra and called him to persuade the Police to release him (his son).

However, the lawmaker said after listening to the side of the Police, he realised his son was wrong and rather backed the officer to rather lock his son up.

“The police arrested my son at Cantoments and he was trying to be too knowing. He told them his father was Kennedy Agyapong and whatnot,” he said.

“So he called to inform me about the situation. I requested to speak to the police officer and after explaining what happened, I told him to lock up my son up.

“It was a Nigerian friend of mine who went to beg for his release. I don’t condone such behaviour. I worked hard to get to where I am.

“If my child didn’t suffer like I did, and he wants to mess up, I won’t allow that to happen. That can’t happen,” Mr. Agyapong added.