Reacting to the news, he said he is saddened by his death.

According to him, his last encounter with the MP was on June 30, 2020, when he commissioned a water supply project at Anomansa, in his constituency adding that "by all accounts, he [Ekow Quansah] was very much appreciated and loved by his constituents, and I expect the police to bring the perpetrators of this gruesome, cruel act to book as soon as possible."

He expressed his "deepest condolences to his family, to the Mfantseman constituency, to the New Patriotic Party, and to Parliament."

"May his soul rest in perfect peace," he said in a Facebook post.

The MP for Mfantseman, Ekow Quansah Hayford reportedly died of gun wounds after he was attacked by armed robbers.

Mfantseman MP Quansah Hayford

He was shot on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

He is believed to have been attacked at about 1:00 am Friday morning by 6 armed highway robbers.

According to an eyewitness report, while the robbery was ongoing, the MP identified himself.

This allegedly infuriated the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by people in the country.

He is the ruling New Patriotic Party MP for the area who was seeking re-election in the December 7 polls.