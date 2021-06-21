I’m sorry; my ‘criticism’ of you was 20 years ago - Dag Heyward-Mills ‘begs’ Otumfuo

In a statement to the media, Bishop Heyward-Mills said he made that sermon 20 years ago but it has surfaced recently to cause malice.

He said the almost-20-year-old messaged had been taken out of context and “maliciously” circulated to create disaffection for him and the church.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down”, the statement said.

“I wish to apologise to His Majesty, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” the statement said.