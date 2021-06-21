RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’m sorry; my ‘criticism’ of you was 20 years ago - Dag Heyward-Mills ‘begs’ Otumfuo

Authors:

Evans Annang

The founder and leader of Lighthouse Chapel, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has asked for forgiveness from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Evangelist Dag Heward-Mills
The revered man of God has said an alleged sermon where he criticized the Otumfuo and questioned his development credentials was an old one.

Recommended articles

In a statement to the media, Bishop Heyward-Mills said he made that sermon 20 years ago but it has surfaced recently to cause malice.

He said the almost-20-year-old messaged had been taken out of context and “maliciously” circulated to create disaffection for him and the church.

“I am deeply saddened that a message I shared at a conference, nearly 20 years ago, has been taken out of its context and circulated by persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down”, the statement said.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ashanti, Ghana. [ghanacelebrities]
“I wish to apologise to His Majesty, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, for any disrespect, insult or harm caused him or his royal court. Please accept my profound apologies for the statements I made,” the statement said.

The bishop thanked the traditional leader for handling the matter “graciously”, adding that the “accomplishments of his majestyOtumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II are evident and manifest for all to see”.

