The former Deputy Attorney General came under the spotlight following some comments he made after the Supreme Court dismissed Mahama’s application to reopen his case.

Addressing the media earlier this week, he said the Supreme Court “reduced the petition into a single-issue petition.”

He further claimed that the ruling by the court was “unfortunate and smacks of a predetermined agenda to rule against the petitioner in this matter.”

Dr. Ayine was criticised for his utterences, with Oppong Nkrumah adding his voice to those who called out the former Deputy Attorney General.

“It is not fair to the judicial system, it’s not fair to our democracy, it’s not fair to the people of Ghana that when you lose an application because it is not grounded in law or because you’ve failed to meet the legal standard, then you come here and literally poison the minds of the public and make claims that they may be having a predetermined agenda. That’s scandalous of the court,” Oppong Nkrumah said in response.

Reacting to the Information Minister-designate’s comments, Dr. Ayine said Oppong Nkrumah was inciting the Supreme Court against him.

“I must say that I am severely disappointed in the honorable Kojo Oppong Nkrumah. I am a senior lawyer to Kojo. Kojo should not take to always seeking to incite the court against me, as if I do not know what I am saying,” he said on Accra-based Starr FM.

“As a former Deputy Attorney General and a senior person at the bar, I know what it means to scandalise the highest court of the land. I have had no intention whatsoever of scandalising the Supreme Court of the Republic of Ghana."

He added: “If I came across as having said that the court is in cahoots with the respondents; that, I will apologise and withdraw.”

“But the reason I said that is because that is what the respondent has been telling the media… Now, tell me: is the duty of the respondent to evaluate the evidence brought by the parties or it is the duty of the lawyers, spokespersons to say that your petition is empty even when they are commenting on the merit?”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today [Thursday, February 18, 2021] hear Mahama’s application for stay of proceedings in the election petition.