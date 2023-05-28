IMF bailout won't end economic woes - Akufo Addo

Addressing the nation on Sunday, May 28, Akufo Addo acknowledged that the bailout will not immediately restore the ailing economy but its arrival is a positive step to put the country back on track.

“Access to the IMF facility will not spell the immediate end of the difficulties we are in presently, but the fact that we have been able to negotiate such a deal sends a positive message to our trading partners, creditors, and investors,”

Akufo-Addo said that the IMF deal will help to restore confidence in the Ghanaian economy, which has been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the deal will also help to reopen avenues that have been closed to Ghana in recent years, such as access to international capital markets.

“It should lead to the restoration of confidence and the reopening of avenues that have been closed to us this past year and a half,” Akufo-Addo said adding that it will also “lead to the resumption of infrastructural projects that have stalled”.