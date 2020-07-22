They were also arrested for illegally leaving the country through unapproved routes.

The five arrested have been identified as Dayo Yao, 33; Gatago Kudjo, 32; Quist Mawutor, 26; Desouza Theodor, 29; and Gatogo Kudjovi Lenene and have since been handed over for interrogation.

A statement issued and signed by the Head of Public Affairs, Supt Michael Amoako-Atta, said the suspected foreigners were arrested by officers deployed to patrol the beach at Aflao and were handed over to the Sector Command’s headquarters for interrogation.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ghana's borders still closed until further notice

"They also admitted during interrogation that they were Togolese nationals who had registered for the new Ghana voters ID card at one of the registration centres in Aflao.

"However, with the exception of one of them who had in his possession the new Ghana voters ID card with number 2321010939 as well as Togolese voter ID card, the rest had no new voters ID card on them," the statement noted.

It added: "The Ghana Immigration Service wishes to once again remind all non-Ghanaians to desist from entering and leaving the country through unapproved routed. It is an offense under the laws of Ghana to use illegitimate means to enter or exit the country."