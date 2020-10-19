It has affected many people regardless of nationality, level of education, personality, income, or gender.

It made most teachers jobless leading to hardship and poverty. Most teachers don't have any job apart from teaching, because of that, most teachers are at home.

Private school teachers do not have any other job for their survival and because the money paid to them is not enough so they find it difficult to save money to invest in any other businesses.

They also spend more time in school compared to public school teachers who sometimes do part-time jobs due to the time they close from school.

It has brought suffering to the families and dependents of these private school teachers.

Most teachers who are married with kids find it difficult to feed their family especially where the woman is not working and also depends on the husband.

But the most affected are private school teachers. Things have really changed since this pandemic came to the country.

Teacher Ewuraama with her pupils

Nobody thought this pandemic can extend to the generation of private school teachers since every source of their income comes from their Directors, Proprietors, or Proprietress.

It has not been easy for private school teachers since no preparation was made before this pandemic came and the consequences, which have hit the most less paid teachers.

Most teachers are not paid well which includes so many factors. A Degree holder or a Diploma certificate teacher looking for a job will end up in a private school.

Due to that, the little to be given to him will be appreciated. As I know, some private school teachers earn as low as GH¢200 a month.

The question is, how much will the person save? How much will the person spend? So many questions can be related to the amount private school teachers earn. Even most Proprietors don't pay their Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

Teacher Bossman Godfred Makafui with pupils

Teachers from privileged backgrounds, supported by their parents and other relatives, have no problem, nevertheless, as time goes on, most of these people will not be supportive again.

Those from disadvantaged backgrounds often remain shut out when their schools shut down and they end up depending on friends and colleagues. Some have even shifted to other sectors of work like selling, construction works, and conductors (mates). This crisis has exposed many inequities in our education systems.

Most teachers tried to do the online classes to survive but failed because of financial services from parents.

Most parents are not paying the teachers though the parents want the nest for the wards.

Credit: Bossman Godfred Makafui (The Oracle) and Madina Adutwumwaa Asare (Teacher Ewuraama)

