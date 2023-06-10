ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Incoming NDC will embark on another SIM Card registration – Sam Goerge

Reymond Awusei Johnson

MP for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George has aroused conversation that the incoming NDC administration will undertake another SIM registration exercise.

Sam Nartey George
Sam Nartey George

The outspoken MP bashed the inconvenience of the subscribers taking long queues to have their sims registered, describing the exercise as flawed.

Recommended articles

Addressing the media, Sam George clarified the intended registration will not require subscribers to show up physically at the offices of the Telcos.

“…We stand here on behalf of the people of Ghana to demand that the Minister of Communications takes the rightful steps to ensure a clean register without disenfranchising Ghanaians many of whom the money for the feeding of their families is stuck on their SIM Cards. If that is all you needed to buy medication for a sick family member, you’ll realize the pain that Ursula has put people through.

“Again, let us be clear that it is not true they are using this to fight crime. Don’t forget that the Ghana Card fundamentally is flawed and that’s why we have served notice that the next NDC government will do a proper re-registration which will not involve you having to go and cue in telecom offices but we’ll do a proper re-registration of SIM Cards.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The NCA and telecommunications network set May 30, to cut off all subscribers who did not have their SIM cards registered.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsutem SHS

E/R: SHS student allegedly stabbed to death by barber boyfriend

Bishop Charles Agyinasare

Nogokpo shrine cannot kill Agyinasare — Prophet Salifu Amoako

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare

Paramount Chief distances himself from 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare

Canada

Ghana excluded as Canada adds two African countries to visa-free travel list