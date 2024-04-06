Increase in passport application fees deemed excessive - Gyampo

The decision to raise passport application fees comes as part of broader efforts to enhance revenue generation and streamline administrative processes. However, Gyampo contends that while incremental adjustments are anticipated, the extent of the recent increase appears disproportionately high.

In a statement addressing the issue on TV3, Gyampo highlighted the potential ramifications of such a significant fee hike on ordinary citizens, particularly those from low-income backgrounds.

He emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between revenue generation and ensuring accessibility to essential documents, such as passports, for all citizens.

“I favor some increment and I believe that the good people of Ghana will appreciate that things have gone up, so we should adjust a little. We were expecting some adjustment, but the 400 percent was too much.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through a statement released on April 1, has announced a revision in the application fees for all passport categories.

Effective as of Monday, April 1, 2024, the fee adjustments entail a considerable increase.

For instance, the fee for a standard 32-page passport has surged from GHC100 to GHC500, while the cost for a 48-page standard booklet has escalated to GHC644. Similarly, applicants seeking expedited services will now incur a fee of GHC700 for the 32-page option and GHC800 for the 48-page service.

These substantial increments, amounting to over 500 percent, have elicited widespread public concern.

