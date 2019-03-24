The report was put together after a series of road accidents in February 2018 when President Nana Akufo-Addo tasked the Ministers of Interior and Roads and Highways to come up with measures to address the menace.

The report, submitted to the President, identified "indiscipline" as the main contributory factor to road accidents.

This was made known Sunday at a press briefing by Mrs May Obiri-Yeboah, the Executive Director of the NRSC.

She said the indiscipline relates to travel speed, overtaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, long driving periods, disregard for traffic regulations by motor riders and the non use of crash helmets.

In other to deal with the carnage on our roads, the report recommended the transformation of the NRSC to an Authority.

And a budgetary support of GHC6.5 million for the commission to scale up public education, sensitization and training.

Other recommendation includes the deployment of cameras and removal of disabled vehicles from the road.